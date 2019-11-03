Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of TPC opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

