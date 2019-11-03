Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.88.

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $99.65. 2,933,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,169. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

