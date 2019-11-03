Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 185.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.81 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

