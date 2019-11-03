YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stephens set a $5.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.85.

NASDAQ:YRCW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,135. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,861,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 318,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 63.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,852,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 717,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 640,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 26.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

