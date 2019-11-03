Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YNDX. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of YNDX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.85. 1,468,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,873. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. Yandex has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $20.15. The company had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Yandex by 19.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yandex by 45.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

