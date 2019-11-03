XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $90.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 63,990 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

