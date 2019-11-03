XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. TheStreet upgraded XPO Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.59.

NYSE XPO traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $90.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

