Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 487,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 1,050.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.14% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.