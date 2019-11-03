Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Receives $64.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $63.10 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,771,251,000 after buying an additional 555,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,420,000 after buying an additional 918,607 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,274,000 after buying an additional 8,204,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,588,000 after buying an additional 393,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.