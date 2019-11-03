WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Raised to $980.00 at HSBC

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its target price increased by HSBC from $970.00 to $980.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,090.00 price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WPP from $1,200.00 to $1,160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $884.60.

NYSE:WPP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,445. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. WPP has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,937,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WPP by 729.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 90,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WPP by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 75,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

