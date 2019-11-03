World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
WRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a sell rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.
Shares of WRLD traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $104.68. 186,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,905. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $262,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,911. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $172,935.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,980 shares of company stock worth $1,380,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Acceptance by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in World Acceptance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in World Acceptance by 959.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
