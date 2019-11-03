World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a sell rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of WRLD traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $104.68. 186,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,905. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $262,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,911. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $172,935.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,980 shares of company stock worth $1,380,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Acceptance by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in World Acceptance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in World Acceptance by 959.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

