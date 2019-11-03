Wolfe Research Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.04.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $59.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,465,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,154. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,986 shares of company stock worth $8,691,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.