Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 18,940 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $100,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

