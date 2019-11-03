Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 375.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 98.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WING stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $88.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

