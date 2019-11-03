Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Shares of WSM remained flat at $$66.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 728,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $71.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 54,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 52,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

