William Blair Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

William Blair reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.64.

NYSE:CB opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,711,225. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,109,000 after acquiring an additional 650,643 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 395,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

