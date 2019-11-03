William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

AOS opened at $50.28 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 473,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $13,956,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 321,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 277,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

