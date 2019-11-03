William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

