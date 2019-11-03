Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Whiting Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

