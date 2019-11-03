WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $234.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

NYSE:WEX opened at $192.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in WEX by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in WEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in WEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

