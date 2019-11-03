WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.736-1.746 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.WEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.51-2.61 EPS.
WEX stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.64. The stock had a trading volume of 437,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,403. WEX has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
