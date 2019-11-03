WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.736-1.746 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.WEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.51-2.61 EPS.

WEX stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.64. The stock had a trading volume of 437,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,403. WEX has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

