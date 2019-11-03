Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares in the company, valued at $144,072,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.