WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

NYSE:WCC opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.30. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.