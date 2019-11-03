Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. 5,323,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,464. American International Group has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

