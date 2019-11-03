Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

Weir Group stock traded up GBX 40.50 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,387 ($18.12). 1,680,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,412.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.49. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 924.67.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

