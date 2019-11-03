Wealthbridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HHHHU) Trading 1% Higher

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:HHHHU) shares traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wealthbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:HHHHU) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Wealthbridge Acquisition were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

