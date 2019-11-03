Wayfair (NYSE:W) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of W opened at $83.74 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $144,357.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $95,572.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $695,395.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.