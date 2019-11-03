Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,794,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $206,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.23. 1,860,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,003. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

