Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,096 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,734. The firm has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

