Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.70

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 1689653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,234,490.53.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.