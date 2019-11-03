Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 383,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $776.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $626.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

