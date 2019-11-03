Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
WNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of WNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 383,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $776.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wabash National
Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.
