VSE Co. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. VSE has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $421.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.31.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $198.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

