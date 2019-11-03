VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $789,780.00 and $18,827.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00217950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.01403126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00119302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.