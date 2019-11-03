Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 206 ($2.69).

FAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Volution Group stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.68). 58,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a market cap of $410.00 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

