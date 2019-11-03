Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 207 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 189.32 ($2.47).

Shares of VOD traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 158.50 ($2.07). 36,545,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.46.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

