Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 164,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 80,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.17. 3,442,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Several research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

