Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Visa by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.77. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

