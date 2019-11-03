Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is BlackRock Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $21,483,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

