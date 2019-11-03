Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Position Raised by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 190,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.59 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.23%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,089,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $548,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $958,440. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.