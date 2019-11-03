Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

VRTS stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.86. 71,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

