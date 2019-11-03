Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.29. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VKTX. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

