Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.29. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $15.69.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
Featured Article: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.