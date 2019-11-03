VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded VICI Properties from an equal rating to a weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $24.53 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

