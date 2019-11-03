VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $26.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an equal rating to a weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

VICI stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 179.91, a current ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. R. Payne purchased 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

