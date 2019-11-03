VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. VICI Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $1.47-1.48 EPS.

Shares of VICI opened at $24.53 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John W. R. Payne purchased 10,635 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

