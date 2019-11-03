Viberate (VIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $520,790.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $520,790.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Viberate

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,859,794 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Coinbe, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

