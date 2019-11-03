Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $794,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,271,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 666,571 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

