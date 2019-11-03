Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 480 at Goldman Sachs Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 631.64 ($8.25).

Vesuvius stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 410.40 ($5.36). 574,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 425.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 504.30. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 646 ($8.44).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

