Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells $608,343.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $608,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reshma Kewalramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Reshma Kewalramani sold 638 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $120,582.00.

VRTX opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets set a $232.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

