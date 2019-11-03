Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.78 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $18.78 million and $5.67 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003936 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Bitsane.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,191.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.01988866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.17 or 0.03126118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00629287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00672712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00403525 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010944 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,949,722 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Poloniex, QBTC, YoBit, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

