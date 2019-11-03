Veritas Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Yum China accounts for approximately 0.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. 3,725,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,148. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

